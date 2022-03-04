How to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and XSX

Knowing how to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X can save you a great deal of time, especially if you've already sunk countless hours into ticking off the many side activities required to reach that elusive 100% game completion stat. Speaking as someone who did that in GTA V on PS3, then repeated it all over again on PS4, it's good to know that the option is there to pick up where I left off without starting from scratch for a third time.

If you're moving over from Xbox One to PS5 or from PS4 to Xbox Series X then don't fret, as the magic of the Rockstar Games Social Club cloud servers means you can take your save across platforms, as long as you can access the previous console to upload your save from it. If you're ready to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X, here's how the process works.

How to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress from PS4 or Xbox One

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You can transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress from your existing PS4 or Xbox One to the Rockstar Games Social Club cloud servers right now, and the process couldn't be easier. Simply enter the pause menu, head over to the Game tab, then select the Upload Save Game option at the bottom of the list. You'll then need to pick a single save file to upload, so make sure you choose the one you most want to keep based on date and completion percentage, then accept the next prompt to start the upload.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

With that done, you'll see the spinning white circle in the bottom right corner of your screen to confirm contact is being made with the Rockstar Games Social Club cloud servers - do not quit the game or turn off your console while this is happening or your data could become corrupted. You should only have to wait a few seconds based on your connection speed and current server load until you see the message above, confirming the transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress action was successful. You can repeat this part as often as you like, but only the most recently uploaded save file will be retained and held for 90 days, giving you plenty of time to complete the second stage.

How to transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 or Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to your new PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the game, you just need to load it up then repeat the above process from the pause menu, where you'll instead find a Download Save Game option. Note that Rockstar refer to this as a "one-time migration," meaning it's likely that you'll only have one opportunity to import this data to your new-gen version before the option is permanently removed, so triple-check you're bringing over the right save file before you commit.

It hasn't been confirmed yet whether transferring your GTA 5 Story Mode progress will unlock any Trophies or Achievements that would have been earned reaching that point, so we'll have to wait and see whether those virtual awards automatically appear once your imported save is activated.

