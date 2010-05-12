Today in terrifying Nintendo news

We've had a rough few years recently, butnow - right now -is a good time to be a Nintendo fan. Super Mario Galaxy 2 is just a couple weeks away, new Pokemon details arestarting to leakand the very idea of a high-tech 3D handheld is enough to convince some gamers that Nintendo could be catering to a hardcore audience again.

Enjoy that feeling while you can, kids, because it won't last long. Based on two recent quotes from company icons, Nintendo won't be quitting the casual game anytime soon. The first comes from President Satoru Iwata who, when asked if the 3DSwould focus on serious gamers, responded:

Uh. Oh. If the above was merely "casual," imagine what horrors "extremely casual" - in 3D! - might unleash.



Above: Imagine Party Babyz the way it was meant to be experienced

The worst, however, is yet to come. In an interview with our sister publication Edge, beloved Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto - famous for franchises like Mario and Zelda - talked about a game concept he'd like to explore more:

What underappreciated gem is Miyamoto hoping to revisit in the future? What could earn a possible sequel? What fills in that blank?







So like I said, savor Mario Galaxy 2 while you can.

May 11, 2010