Thor 4: Christian Bale spotted in costume as the movie's villain

More Thor: Love and Thunder set photos have hit the internet, and they appear to show Christian Bale in a comic-accurate costume.

According to the Daily Mail, Bale is filming in Malibu – as Chris Hemsworth announced Thor 4 has wrapped, this is most likely for additional photography. The pictures, which you can see below, show Bale in a full-body costume, with silver skin and dark robes. This closely resembles his villainous character Gorr the God Butcher's look in the Marvel comics.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder!Filming has resumed in Malibu(via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJAugust 4, 2021 See more

In the source material, Gorr's life is particularly tragic: his planet was close to starvation, and his prayers to the gods were never answered. He was orphaned, lost his partner and all of their children, and was exiled for losing faith in the gods. Eventually, Gorr killed his first god, and swore he'd get his revenge and kill the rest of them. Thor should probably watch his back, then.

The story of Thor: Love and Thunder is being kept under wraps, but there are still some plot teases out there. For one thing, we know some of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be showing up, and Tessa Thompson has said her character Valkyrie is still King of New Asgard following Avengers: Endgame. Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will also be wielding Mjolnir, and Taika Waititi returns to direct – and play Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for release May 6, 2022. Next up in Marvel Phase 4 is What If…?, which debuts on Disney Plus this August 11.