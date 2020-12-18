Thor: Love and Thunder star reveals more MCU characters could be in the movie

Thor: Love and Thunder, the Taika Waititi-helmed follow up to Thor: Ragnarok, could feature more familiar Marvel characters, Tessa Thompson has revealed. It’s already been confirmed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, AKA Peter Quill, will feature – which makes sense, considering the last we saw him, Thor was teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. As for Thompson’s character Valkyrie, Thor made her Asgard's leader at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking to The Playlist (H/T Comic Book), Thompson teased what we can expect in the new film: “I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

Considering Thor joined up with the Guardians, there’s a good chance the rest of them will show up in the film along with Star-Lord – and Vin Diesel, the man behind Groot, even told Comic Book that “[Taika Waititi] talked to me about [how] Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be very interesting.”

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in 2022, with the third Guardians of the Galaxy instalment arriving all the way in 2023 – so the thunder god’s sequel could potentially set up the next cosmic adventure for the gang (although, originally, the third Guardians film should've arrived before Thor 4). Plus, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will be making a return – and will even take up Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor.

Of course, there’s also a version of Loki in the mix, with his series arriving in 2021 ahead of the sequel. Could we see the trickster meeting up with his brother again, then?

As for Valkyrie, Thompson spoke about what we can expect from her role in the film: “I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” the actor said. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder.”

We’ll have to wait until February 18 2022 to find out just who Thor and friends could be hanging out with in Thor: Love and Thunder. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.