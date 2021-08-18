This Last of Us 2 PS5 makeover is an impressive redesign

This The Last of Us 2 PS5 makeover has given Sony's next-gen console a distinctly impressive glow-up.

Just below, you can check out a post on the official subreddit for The Last of Us, which first popped up just yesterday on August 18. The breathtaking redesign of the PS5 console by the user in question has Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us 2 adorning the top plate of the console, and Ellie is even wearing a t-shirt relating to the first game.

So far at least, the post has been a big hit on the subreddit for The Last of Us, with nearly three thousand upvotes in roughly 14 hours. It turns out that this particularly redesign of the PS5 consoles was inspired by a piece of artwork on DeviantArt, which was originally posted all the way back in December 2016, which would have been shortly after The Last of Us 2 was originally unveiled.

In fact, this design is actually being sold by a user over on OnBuy. Not only do you get the redesigned PS5 faceplate sticker for the console with the purchase, but you also get a new shell sticker for the DualSense controller, perfectly matching the pair. If Sony were to ever sell PS5 faceplates resembling certain first-party games like The Last of Us 2, it'd still be pretty hard for them to top this impressive fan-made effort.

The Last of Us 2 tips | The Last of Us 2 map | The Last of Us 2 safe codes and combinations | Last of Us 2 workbench locations | The Last of Us Part 2 training manuals | The Last of Us 2 weapons and gear | The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs | How long is The Last of Us 2 | The Last of Us 2 new game plus | The Last of Us 2 ending | The Last of Us 2 trading cards | The Last of Us 2 coins