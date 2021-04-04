There's some "really cool" Titanfall content coming to Apex Legends Season 9

Apex Legends has "a ton" of Titanfall content coming its way.

The fan-favorite battle royale's senior writer, Ashley Reed, teased that developer Respawn was working "to integrate Titanfall" into upcoming content, and reminded us that Titanfall – from which Apex Legend is a spin-off – is "very much a part of the universe".

Speaking at a BrownGirlGamerCode panel, Chad Grenier – Apex's game director – added that Titanfall fans should "hang on" for Season 9, promising that "a ton of Titanfall [is] coming back into the game".

"Next season - Season 9 - you're actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game, in one way or another," Grenier said (thanks, Dexerto ). "I've told some people before, if you're a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9 because there's gonna be some really cool stuff there."

Apex Legends players recently reported that Horizon's abilities aren't working as intended and are getting through Wattson's defensive pylons.

Players claimed that Horizon's tactical ability and ultimate ability, which suck players into a tornado or black hole respectively, were getting through Watton's defensive pylons, which should be stopping all incoming enemy gunfire and abilities.

One Apex Legends player showed off the exploit by putting Horizon's two abilities to the test in the Firing Range practice area. The player throws down Wattson's ultimate ability pylon on the ground, which is meant to stop all incoming fire and abilities, before switching to Horizon. Then, they use Horizon's tactical and ultimate ability within close proximity to Wattson's pylon, proving that the pylon isn't stopping them as it should do.

As yet, Respawn has not responded to the issue, nor detailed how, or when, it might be fixed.

Hungry for more Apex Legends?