"The trailer actually gave me a little hope" - The Walking Dead season 9 trailer has fans tuning back in

AMC dropped the first trailer for The Walking Dead season 9 during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con 2018, and to say it has fans hyped would be a bit of an understatement. It's no secret that the show has experienced somewhat of a down turn in recent years - in quality as well as viewers - and The Walking Dead season 8 saw a lot of fans give up on the series completely... supposedly never to return. Until now that is, because the incredible first look trailer has them tuning back in!

Admittedly, the trailer released at Comic Con is impressive - you can watch it above or here if you're based in the UK - featuring over five minutes of amazingly intense footage, which showcases everything from Negan's imprisonment to civil war breaking out between the various settlements.

There's also plenty to see in terms of the time jump - where is Maggie's baby? - as well as a tease to the 'big bads' of the season, The Whisperers. No wonder fans are excited. It seems like the last season has been all but forgotten if these Twitter reactions are anything to go by...

Damn, I didnt really like the last season The Walking Dead but The trailer to the new season looks Fucking awesome!July 20, 2018

aka i watched the walking dead trailer and got goosebumps and sobbed and had my heart strings plucked and he ruined it forever and everJuly 20, 2018

I’m fully prepared for Walking Dead to completely tank in Season 9 but the trailer actually gave me a little hope....July 20, 2018

The Walking Dead season 9 trailer was awesome! I LOVED the tease at the end! I think this season is going to be great!July 20, 2018

The Walking Dead may be going down the shitter, but they always do fantastic Comic Con trailers.July 20, 2018

Oh shittttttt. There’s a lil Whisperers bit at the end of the new Walking Dead trailer. I am so pumped for that but also know I’ll be super disappointed and underwhelmed with it all lmao ffsJuly 20, 2018

When the whispers turned up in the end of that walking dead trailer, holy shit!!! 😳July 20, 2018

i didn’t watch the second half of season 8 of the walking dead because why would i .... but the season 9 trailer looks kinda litJuly 20, 2018

With a new showrunner, Rick on his way out, and this kick-ass trailer, it looks like fans have high hopes for The Walking Dead season 9. Let's just hope it can live up to them when it returns to our screens on October 7, 2018.

Want more from SDCC? Here's every San Diego Comic Con 2018 trailer released so far.