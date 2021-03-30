The Suicide Squad has two new TV spots following the release of its red band trailer.

The upcoming DC movie is a soft-reboot/sequel to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad. The full length trailer showcases an adventure for the titular crew that's chock full of blood, violence, and laughs.

In the two new TV spots, released via director James Gunn's Twitter and Instagram, there's not a whole lot of new footage – but we do get another quick glimpse at the villainous alien-starfish Starro. Watch out for the ginormous creature in the second TV spot in a moment featuring Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior). See both the new clips below.

#TheSuicideSquad TV spot number one. Capaldi talks! pic.twitter.com/LiRnkoD2HqMarch 29, 2021 See more

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Starro promises to be a formidable foe for the Squad – it was the first villain the Justice League of America ever faced in the comics, and has the ability to create smaller, parasitic versions of itself that latch onto people's faces and control their bodies.

The Suicide Squad sees the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag. It will also introduce newcomers like Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, Peter Capaldi's Thinker, and John Cena's Peacemaker. In fact, Peacemaker is also set to get his own HBO Max spinoff, with Cena reprising his role.

Gunn has teased before that DC didn't protect any of the characters in the movie, which is a good sign that we should all be taking its "don't get too attached" tagline very seriously indeed.

The Suicide Squad is set for a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release this August 6. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed, and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.