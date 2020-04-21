The Sims 4 guide: Everything you need to know to build the best world for your Sims

We all love building our little worlds in The Sims 4 and giving our Sims the best lives possible... or endlessly tormenting them depending on how the mood takes us! If you dig deep there's so many systems to manage, from attending to your Sims' wants and needs, to developing their careers and growing their families, so having a set of Sims 4 guides to hand can help you get the most from the game and hopefully teach you some new things as well. Whether you want to make more money, modify your game, or cheat your way to success, our suite of guides for The Sims 4 will tell you everything you need to know.

The Sims 4 cheats

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 cheats have always been part and parcel of playing the game, giving you access to unlimited funds, all the building items, and much more without having to put in many hours of work to get them. We've got all the best codes and commands, plus details of how to use them.

Best The Sims 4 mods

(Image credit: EA)

Sometimes you want to customise your game beyond the options available within the Gallery, and if that's your aim then help is at hand. We've picked out the best Sims 4 mods to let you add new traits, make your Sims immortal, and many other options.

How to get started in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA)

With so many option presented to you when you begin the game, it can be hard to know how to get started in The Sims 4. We've got tips on creating your Sim's appearance and personality, choosing where to live, and some extra secrets.

How to fill out reports in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA)

If you're following the Business career path with your Sim, you may be wondering how to fill out reports in The Sims 4. We've got all the information on how to clear that Daily Task, so you can improve your performance and maybe earn that big promotion.

How to turn furniture in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA Games)

If you're placing the contents of your dream home but don't like the default direction of any items, then knowing how to turn furniture in The Sims 4 will let you lay out the interiors to your exact specifications, as well as ensuring your Sims can still navigate their way through smaller spaces.

How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA)

Between being a baby and a child, your smol Sim is at the toddler stage. If you want them to grow up then there's some specific actions you need to take, so we'll show you how to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 as well as earning some toddler reward traits.

How to get more money in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA Games / Maxis)

If you don't want to cheat your way to a bigger bank balance, then there are other methods for how to get more money in The Sims 4. We've got details on which careers are the most lucrative in terms of simoleons per hour, plus tips on how to become a creative genius and sell your artwork for big money.

Sims 4 multiplayer

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims 4 multiplayer is a feature at the top of many players' wish lists, but for now at least it hasn't become a reality. We take a look at what EA have said about multiplayer in The Sims 4, and potential modding options to add this feature to your game.