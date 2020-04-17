The Simpsons couch gag shows what Springfield’s favourite family would do in a lockdown

Hi-diddly-ho quarantineos. Springfield’s favourite family is taking its lockdown extremely well – as the new Simpsons couch gag for its latest episode shows.

“The Extremesons” will air before season 31 episode “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” and sees Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and even Maggie taking part in some high-octane extreme sports

Homer kicks off the adrenaline-fuelled fun by skydiving into an icy-blue sky, with the animation style a world away from the trademark Matt Groening drawings we’ve come to know and love since the Fox show’s debut in 1989.

In a cute twist on the traditional couch gag, Bart carves out his ‘lines’ into the snow instead of the Springfield Elementary chalkboard, while Marge goes surfboarding. It all ends with Homer crashing into Springfield and – the kicker – that he’s been safely at home wearing a VR headset this whole time and keeping things locked down.

If you haven’t tuned in to The Simpsons in a decade or two (hey, it happens), you might be pleasantly surprised to know that the couch gag has morphed from its humble beginnings into a tour-de-force showcase of artists and animators flexing their creative muscles.

We’ve had openings from Guillermo del Toro, Claymation clips, and even a Rick and Morty cameo thrown in for good measure. “The Extremesons,” though, might just take the couch gag crown – and it even shows you how much fun you can have staying at home, which is handy in the current climate.