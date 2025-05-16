The Simpsons has officially found its new Milhouse voice actor

The Simpsons has found a new voice actor for Bart's lovably nerdy sidekick Milhouse Van Houten, with singer Kelly MacLeod taking on the role that was vacated by recently retired Simpsons voice actor emeritus Pamela Hayden, as announced via Entertainment Weekly.

MacLeod will debut as Milhouse in the season 36 finale 'Estranger Things' in which she briefly voices the long running supporting character in a flash-forward scene where he appears as an adult alongside older versions of Bart and Lisa. She's only got one line, and since Milhouse will appear as an adult, it'll offer just an indication of what her regular performance as the character will sound like.

"When Bart & Lisa stop watching Itchy & Scratchy together, Marge fears that they’ll start to drift apart... but she has no idea how bad things are about to get!" reads the episode's brief synopsis.

Pamela Hayden retired from The Simpsons in 2024 after 30 years of voicing Milhouse as well as many other Springfield mainstays including bully Jimbo Jones, who will himself be voiced in future by comedian Mo Collins, as well as Rod Flanders, Malibu Stacy, and many more.

Kelly MacLeod previously had an appearance on The Simpsons in the 2022 episode 'Bart The Cool Kid' performing the song 'Two Badges, One Mind.' MacLeod got her start as a singer with the band Private Life, going on to a small acting career in 2009's short film Slice of Pie while also joining a new band called The Sweet Potatoes.

MacLeod's debut episode as Milhouse airs Sunday May 18.