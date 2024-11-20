After 35 years, the actor behind The Simpsons' lovable nerd Milhouse is retiring - but not before one last Treehouse of Horror

So this is what it feels like when doves cry. After 35 beautiful years of Milhouse Van Houten, Pamela Hayden is retiring from The Simpsons.

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily," Hayden said in a statement. "It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others)."

Hayden began voicing Milhouse, who creator Matt Groening said was initially created because Bart "needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria," in 1989. As mentioned above, she also provided the voice for bully Jimbo Jones, Ned Flanders' son Rod, Janey Powell, Amber, Jerri Mackleberry, Malibu Stacy, E-mail, Ham, Titania, and Sarah Wiggum. The show will now start casting for these characters - for the first time in 35 years.

Milhouse is Bart's best friend, one of the unluckiest kids in Springfield, and is the character responsible for some of the show's most memorable quotes. It's hard to imagine him being voiced by anyone other than Hayden, and we're sad to see her go. Check out the heartwarming tribute video below, and get some tissues while you're at it.

Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden! Watch her final performance on #TheSimpsons this Sunday on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/Ywr55m2XwhNovember 20, 2024

The actor is set to make her final appearance in Treehouse of Horror Presents: Something Wicked This Way Comes on Sunday, November 24. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows to come in 2024 and beyond.