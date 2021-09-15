The Marvels director reveals her X-Men movie pitch – including a Cyclops/Storm MCU team-up

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has opened up on her initial meeting with Marvel, one which featured her reeling off her big idea for an X-Men movie.

Speaking to The Guardian (H/T Screen Rant), DaCosta recounted her high-energy sitdown with Marvel producer Mary Livanos.

"I just nerded out," DaCosta said. "I was like, here are the movies I think you should do! Galactus, Storm, and Scott Summers team-up movie! Blah blah blah!"

After that onslaught was out of the way, DaCosta felt thankful for Marvel’s surprisingly hands-off approach.

"She just endured me going in super-deep. And she also gave me a lot of confidence that I would have the creative latitude to not just basically be a puppet on a string," DaCosta explained.

It’s unclear whether Marvel turned down the X-citing opportunity or merely had other plans already locked-in for the mutants. DaCosta clearly had the confidence – and knowledge – to start pitching ideas that involve Fox’s roster of characters (now at Disney) within the MCU, including an iconic Fantastic Four villain.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted in a 2019 interview with io9 that X-Men weren’t in the current five-year plan for the MCU – meaning a 2025 start date for the mutants' arrival is looking likely.

Of course, plans can change, and we might even get a cosmic X-Men adventure sooner rather than later. Either way, we can be confident that the Candyman director is set to deliver her own vision for the Captain Marvel sequel, which is set to star Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

