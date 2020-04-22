The Mandalorian season 3 reportedly in development for Disney Plus

No, that’s not a typo. Work has already begun on The Mandalorian season 3 according to a new report – despite The Mandalorian season 2 not airing until later this year on Disney Plus.

Sources close to Variety indicate that pre-production is underway for The Mandalorian season 3. That includes creator Jon Favreau penning scripts, which he has apparently been doing “for a while.” The art department is also leading The Way, alongside the production design department, on what we imagine are early concept art and draft designs. No filming has yet taken place.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we’ll see The Mandalorian season 3 anytime soon. Outside of the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to affect both film and television industries, there’s the small matter of The Mandalorian season 2 still on the horizon.

As revealed in February, season 2 is set to stream on Disney Plus starting in October 2020 and seemingly won’t be affected by real-world events as filming wrapped – at least according to Gina Carano’s Instagram post – in early March.

At this early stage, we don’t know what to expect from season 3 – other than Mando himself and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) will probably be back. Season 2, meanwhile, will introduce a handful of new characters. Michael Biehn will play a bounty hunter with ties to The Mandalorian, while Rosario Dawson has been heavily linked to the role of Ahsoka Tano. Jamie Lee Curtis, meanwhile, may have been hanging around the set too according to a recent rumour.

Whether they’ll make it to season 3 is anyone’s guess, but it’s nice to have early (if not yet official) confirmation that there will be a third chapter for the Star Wars spin-off series.

