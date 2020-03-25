The Mandalorian casts Aliens star Michael Biehn as bounty hunter for season 2

Another bounty hunter has been added to The Mandalorian season 2 ’s cast: Micheal Biehn, who you may recognise as Kyle Reese in The Terminator and Corporate Hicks in Aliens. A true sci-fi legend.

First reported by Making Star Wars , and since confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter , Biehn is set to join Mando on the outer rim for some bounty hunting fun. And, as Making Star Wars notes, the initial production name for The Mandalorian – Huckleberry – was a reference to Tombstone, which starred Biehn. It’s like poetry...

Further details surrounding his character are yet to be revealed, but news from season 2, which is due this October, is coming fast. The report also confirms that Bill Burr will reprise his role as Mayfield, while previous reports claimed that Clone Wars fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano will be making her live-action debut , with Rosario Dawson playing the Jedi outcast and former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. She’s already a legend in that galaxy far, far away, and beloved by fans – so no pressure on getting her right!

In other news, Giancarlo Esposito who plays Moff Gideon, has teased to ComicBook.com that there will be “major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening.” Count us in. As of now, The Mandalorian is the only live-action Star Wars release coming this year. Meanwhile, you can catch the ongoing final season of The Clone Wars right now on Disney Plus.

