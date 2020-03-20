The Mandalorian release schedule: what time does the first episode air on Disney Plus UK?

The Mandalorian release schedule for Disney Plus in the UK is a little different than the one across the pond from 2019. But let's take some baby (Yoda) steps and first outline exactly when you can watch the first batch of episodes.

If you haven't watched the Star Wars spin-off yet, you'll be pleased to know that The Mandalorian season premiere will be available at launch on March 24, but not every episode can be streamed from Day One.

As that's the case, it can be tricky keeping track of The Mandalorian release schedule and when to watch episodes 1-8 on Disney Plus UK. We're here to help. GamesRadar+ is with you every step of the way, including what time each episode might air, and even a look to the weeks ahead for those wanting to clear out their diaries...

The Mandalorian episode 1 release date is Tuesday, March 24, aligning with the UK and wider European launch. It's not clear yet what time it will debut, but the US rollout had some teething problems. Best case scenario? 8am GMT on Tuesday, but could take a little bit longer.

As an added bonus, the second episode will also be released alongside it. Then, once those have been binged, you have to play the (short) waiting game for episode 3.

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian release schedule is... pretty simple once you get the hang of it. Two episodes on Tuesday, a third on Friday, March 27, and then a new episode every Friday until the season finale on May 1. Here's it all laid out in full:

The Mandalorian episode 1: Tuesday, March 24

The Mandalorian episode 2: Tuesday, March 24

The Mandalorian episode 3: Friday, March 27

The Mandalorian episode 4: Friday, April 3

The Mandalorian episode 5: Friday, April 10

The Mandalorian episode 6: Friday, April 17

The Mandalorian episode 7: Friday, April 24

The Mandalorian episode 8 (season finale): Friday, May 1

What time will new episodes of The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus?

We won't know for sure until the premiere, but new episodes in the US dropped at around 8am GMT. Expect The Mandalorian to follow suit in the UK.

