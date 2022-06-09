New Last of Us TV series images offer best look at Ellie and Joel yet

A new photo has leaked from the set of The Last of Us – and it gives us an up-close look at our two main heroes, Ellie and Joel.

In the image, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey can be seen sharing a sweet father-daughter-like moment in between takes. HBO shared the first (and only) official photo of the pair back in September, which shows Ellie and Joel looking at a plane wreck on top of a hill – though we aren't able to see their faces. The new leaked photo gives us a look at the character's garb – which is a spot-on replication of their outfits in the game.

A video was also taken from set that shows Ellie and Joel walking through a dystopian scene of seemingly abandoned med tents.

The Last of Us, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, is HBO's first ever TV series based on a video game. Filming wrapped this month in Canada, after a 13-month shoot that began in April of 2021 and turned Calgary, Alberta into a (temporary) dystopian nightmare. According to CTV News (opens in new tab), the upcoming adaptation is the most expensive TV show to ever be shot in Canada – with a budget rumored to be in the "hundreds of millions."

The Last of Us is expected to debut on HBO sometime in 2023. Before then, we're like to see Pascal in The Mandalorian season 3, out in February that year. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows or get the lowdown on new adaptations with our round-up of all the upcoming video game movies coming in 2022 and beyond.