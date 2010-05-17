The Happiest Girl In The World review

Delia (Andreea Bosneag) is a sullen and dumpy teen who’s won herself a car in a prize draw from a soft drink company.



And in a crowded and noisy square in downtown Bucharest she’s required to express her uncontrollable delight in a television commercial.



As the day wears on, and she tries take after take, Delia squabbles with her parents – who want to flog the car – and is bullied and patronised by the impatient film crew (“The girl’s got a moustache!”).



A sharp and sardonic fable on the joys of capitalism, Radu Jude’s film is a fine entry in the new wave of Romanian cinema. And yes, the title is ironic.