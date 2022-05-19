The first official PS5 bundle includes Horizon Forbidden West

The first official PS5 bundle has been sighted online - and it comes with Horizon Forbidden West.

As first spotted online by Twitter user Wario64 yesterday on May 18, the PlayStation Direct store has listed an official PS5 bundle for the very first time. This debut bundle puts the new-gen PS5 console together with Guerrilla's Horizon Forbidden West, which launched in February.

Not available yet, but PS Direct has listed PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundles (disc and digital) https://t.co/bJGT9wWFVcRegister for an opportunity to purchase PS5 from PS Direct https://t.co/8kUXwTYEqM pic.twitter.com/p9fvpCjVJRMay 18, 2022 See more

As the Twitter user themselves notes however, the new PS5 bundle isn't actually available to buy right now. Instead, you'll have to register with the PS Direct store to be notified when the bundle goes on sale, but unfortunately there's no way to tell when this could be, at least not at the time of writing.

As such, we'll just have to keep a keen eye on the storefront for when the PS5 bundle goes on sale. What it good to note is that there's both the standard and digital editions of the PS5 included in the brand new bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, so you can choose the console that best suits you.

This is a pretty excellent opportunity to bag a new-gen consoles and one of the best new-gen games on it to date. Horizon Forbidden West pushes Aloy's adventure to new locations near San Francisco and California, but the new-gen version of the game runs at a solid 60 frames per second on the PS5. Check out our full Horizon Forbidden West review to see why we called it "nothing short of phenomenal."