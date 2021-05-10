The Falcon and the Winter Soldier VFX supervisor talks ideas that didn't make it into the finale

The Falcon and the Winter Solider visual effects supervisor Eric Leven has talked more about the final episode.

"In [episode] 6 when Captain America is flying around trying to save that helicopter, we were trying to figure out what's a really cool moment; what's something cool he could do here to make his character more interesting?" Leven told Screen Rant. "What we settled on was he saves the police helicopter pilots on the bridge and he covers himself up. That was something that was added after we'd done the initial previs."

However, there were some concepts that ultimately didn't make it to screen. "But there were a lot of other ideas, like, 'What if he could do this? What if he saves this? What if he does that?'" Leven explained. "So, there were little bits of exploratory things. Early on, we were trying to figure out how to use the wings and the shield together. So, we had a lot of really cool ways, like maybe the wings actually catch the shield and it comes back – or the wings can actually throw the shield."

He added: "There were explorations like that. It just happened that for this show, we didn't have the chance to use that stuff. Maybe that stuff gets used in the future, or maybe not."

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has wrapped up on Disney Plus, Captain America 4 is reportedly in the works – and since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is the MCU's new Cap, we can expect him to lead the fourquel. That means we'll get to see plenty more of him and his vibranium wings in action, so there's a chance ideas like this could end up on screen after all.

The next Marvel offering to release is Loki, which is set to arrive on June 9, slightly earlier than originally planned. It will be followed on the big screen and Disney Plus by the long-awaited Black Widow. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals here.