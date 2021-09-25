The Crown season 5: Netflix reveals November 2022 release window

.

Netflix has revealed The Crown season 5 release window, with the show set to return in November 2022. To tide everyone over, a small teaser featuring Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II introducing the new season.

The Harry Potter actor takes over the role from Olivia Colman, who recently won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Claire Foy played the monarch in the show's first two seasons, also to Emmy-winning effect, and Staunton will no doubt also be after awards gold following her portrayal.

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXxSeptember 25, 2021 See more

Joining Staunton in the new season of The Crown are a host of recognizable names, including Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Phantom Thread scene-stealer Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Tenet's Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, and The Wire's Dominic West as Prince Charles.

We last saw the Royal Family recovering from a turbulent period in the '80s, in which Charles and Diana met, got married, and then fell apart. The Crown season 5 takes us into the '90s, when the drama really ramped up: the year 1992 was particularly hard for the Windsors, with the Queen herself once labeling it "annus horribilis" – or "horrible year". That's because, within the space of 12 months, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their split, Charles and Diana made their decision to separate public (though did not divorce until 1996), and, on top of all the relationship drama, Windsor Castle caught fire. That's a season's worth of episodes right there.

