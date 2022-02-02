The Boys: Diabolical gets a teaser – and the cast list is wild

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for The Boys: Diabolical, and the animated series is shaping up to be a wacky, irreverent installment in the Vought-verse.

The teaser, narrated by Christian Slater, is set in a Vought-A-Burger restaurant, and features some familiar faces hanging out (and, in Homelander's case, getting very close). Eagle eyed viewers will spot the restaurant's patrons all look fairly different from each other, and that's because each episode of the animated anthology series will be in a different animation style.

Each installment will be between 12 and 14 minutes, and Prime Video promises the episodes will "reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe." The creative team includes Garth Ennis, Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Simon Racioppa, and Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth.

As for that wild cast, the series features the voices of – deep breath – Jason Isaacs, Don Cheadle, Aisha Tyler, Kieran Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Christian Slater, Evan Goldberg, Justin Roiland, Kenan Thompson, Andy Samberg, Ilana and Eliot Glazer, Chace Crawford, Kevin Smith, Ben Schwartz, Giancarlo Esposito, Elisabeth Shue, Antony Starr, Simon Pegg, Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cera, and Youn Yuh Jung. Plus, there's still more names to be revealed.

Crawford, Esposito, Starr, and Shue have all appeared in the live-action Boys series, so we can expect to see the Deep, Stan Edgar, Homelander, and Madelyn Stillwell pop up in Diabolical.

The Boys: Diabolical will release all eight episodes this March 4. As for The Boys season 3, that's set to land this June 3.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime to fill out your watchlist.