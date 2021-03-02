The Borderlands movie has cast its Tiny Tina

The upcoming Borderlands movie has confirmed another cast member for the project, this time it's the role of 13-year-old explosives expert Tiny Tina.

Ariana Greenblatt, who has previously had roles in Avengers: Infinity War as young Gamora as well as other Disney projects, will be taking on the role as the loud-mouthed pre-teen. Ariana will be joining the likes of Jack Black , Kevin Hart , Cate Blanchett , and Jaime Lee Curtis who have all been previously confirmed to be part of the project.

The actor who originally voiced Tiny Tina Ashly Burch, who has lent her voice to countless video games including Life is Strange , Horizon Zero Dawn , and The Last of Us 2 , took to Twitter to congratulate Ariana noting that Tiny Tina was the first character that Ashly had ever voiced.

The first character I ever voiced, written by my brother, inspired by our weird web series and our high school friend Christina, is now going to be in a multi-million dollar movie. Life is weird! Congratulations, @ArianaG!March 1, 2021 See more

The Borderlands movie doesn’t have a set release date yet, but as of the start of this year, it looks as though shooting could begin soon . We also know that the film will be directed by horror filmmaker Eli Roth, who will be working with a script written by The Last of Us TV show showrunner Craig Mazin. On the topic of Eli Roth’s horror efforts, the director has said that he wants to “put a little spice of Hostel” in the video game adaptation .

Fans of video game adaptations have a lot to look forward to over the next year or more as many other adaptations are in production including Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie , the Mortal Kombat movie which gave fans their first look just last month, and another Resident Evil movie reboot which is set to release September 2021, as well as a Resident Evil Netflix series .