The Mortal Kombat movie trailer has leaked online (in Russian)

The new Mortal Kombat movie trailer has leaked online just hours ahead of its official debut. However, non-Russian speaking fans will be disappointed to learn that the trailer has been dubbed over in Russian.

The footage, which was posted to Reddit (thanks Eurogamer) and will likely be removed from the internet by the time we've published this piece, is notably violent, seeing the terrifying villain Sub Zero tear off limbs as he hunts down Cole Young, a protagonist with a special lineage who has been created for the movie.

Other characters to make appearances include Scorpion, Sonja Blade, and Raiden, while there are nods to some iconic fatalities, such as Lui Kang turning into a fire dragon and Kano's heart rip. Director Simon McQuoid was not lying when teasing this would feature gore and be R-rated.

The full Mortal Kombat movie trailer is expected to arrive at 9am PT/5pm GMT, when you can watch the bloody spectacle in your preferred language.

Before the trailer was released, we spoke to Shang Tsung actor Chin Han about bringing the iconic villain to the big screen. "He is this sorcerer, to be faithful to the source material. He consumes souls and is a shape-shifter, but he also has this appetite that makes him a force of nature," he told GamesRadar+.

"There is a very dark humor to him. But, befitting the times, there is a degree of authenticity to the role. You will find that with all the characters – their motivations are believable. There are real stakes here."

The movie is coming to theaters and HBO Max in the US on April 16. The movie will be available in UK cinemas later in 2021.