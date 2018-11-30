Our favorite mouse the Logitech G502 is £32.99 (was £69.99) - until midnight today on Amazon

This fantastic Black Friday deal originally appeared for 24 hours-only, and is back for the end of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale - but only for the next few hours. It sounds like a Harry Potter spell gone horribly wrong, but the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is, for our money, the best gaming mouse around. Sister tech site tomsguide.com agrees, hailing it as "perfection". It’s great to see, then, that it’s just £32.99 (was £69.99) on Amazon for Cyber Monday. It ends at midnight GMT today, Friday 30th November, so you’d best be quick on the clicker if you want to hoover up that 53% discount.

What can you expect from this top-end gaming mouse? Not only can you push your DPI up to a mammoth 12,000 if required, the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum boasts adjustable weights so you can adjust to a heavier or lighter setup as required, RGB backlighting, and even the ability to store profiles on the mouse so you can adapt on-the-fly depending on whether you’re playing a twitch-heavy FPS, or a slower-paced RPG.

It's a mouse that can be used for all occasions – and its 11 programmable buttons make it as highly-customisable as any other product on the market. Quite possibly the complete package, we described it as being perfect for “PC users that want quality construction, high levels of precision at an affordable price point, and plentiful customization options.”

The only catch is you’ve got until 12pm GMT to snap the Proteus Spectrum, an update of the previously-released Proteus Core, at the low price of £32.99.