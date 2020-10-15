The best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals to snag before it's too late

Music lovers rejoice! Scattered across the storm of last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals are some heavily-discounted headphones sure to send dynamic, crystal clear sounds ringing through your ears when you're out for a run or just lying in bed.

A good pair of headphones is worth the investment, and you'll wonder why it took you so long to take the plunge when you replace the ones that came with your phone with something from this list. Music is deeper, richer, and clearer, there are all sorts of convenience features and sound preference options, and noise-canceling tech is a godsend for traveling and folks living in loud households.

We've rounded up a good mix of over-ear headphones and wireless buds that have been slashed down to historically low prices for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're looking for the most powerful way to deliver music to your ears or you just want something convenient and durable, you're sure to find the Prime Day headphone deal that works for your needs and budget here.

Keep scrolling for all of the Amazon Prime Day headphone deals this year, and know that we'll update this page accordingly with any new deals as they pop up.

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $199 $299 at Amazon

Bose is a name synonymous with premier sound, and listening to a pair of its headphones lives up the hype. Paired with a dedicated app and Amazon Alexa, you can manage a variety of tasks and adjust sound and noise-cancelling levels without taking off the headphones.View Deal

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones | $248 $123 at Amazon

If you want a quality pair of noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones without breaking the bank, it's hard to think of a better deal than these 50% off Sony WHXB900Ns. With up to 30 hours of battery life and convenience features like Quick Attention, don't let the (temporary) cheap price deceive you; this is a premium pair of headphones.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

If you fancy yourself a maverick and want a solid alternative to those mainstream AirPods, don't overlook the Powerbeats Pro headphones, especially when they're $75 off their normal price.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | $299.95 $179.95 at Amazon

$120 off anything is hard to resist, but it's an even more tempting deal when it's a high-end pair of noise-cancelling, wireless headphones from a reputable brand. This deal is good for the light blue, light red, and dark blue variants, so get colorful and save some serious dough with the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones.View Deal

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N | $199 $88 at Amazon

A pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones for $100? Yes, it's true. The WHCH710Ns are being offered at an incredible 56% discount for Prime Day, giving you the chance to score a premium pair of headphones without the price premium.View Deal