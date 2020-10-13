Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2020

Quick links (Image credit: Amazon) Jump straight to the Amazon Prime Day board game deals you want by clicking on the links below.

1: Board games

2: Card games

3: Dungeons & Dragons

If you were on the hunt for a bargain, the Amazon Prime Day board game deals would like a word. Everything from Hasbro to Fantasy Flight games have been discounted, and you can save up to 40% in some cases. Because those price cuts include some of the best board games, it's not an opportunity to pass up. In fact, they're among the top Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

Because these Amazon Prime Day board game deals span board games for 2 players to the best board games for adults (and everything in between), there's a lot to choose from. There are a more than a few of the best card games on offer, for example, not to mention loads of board games for kids. That's why we've gathered up the most tempting Amazon Prime Day board game deals for you here.

We'll keep this page regularly updated with any new sales that appear, so be sure to check in every now and then. Just remember to be quick. Some of these reductions might not last too long, and the sales event itself only runs from October 13 to 14.

Don't worry if you miss the boat, though. The Black Friday deals that begin later this year should be filled with board game offers as well, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye out for when that sales event kicks off this November. You can be guaranteed money off modern hits as well as the best classic board games.

Anyway, onward to the deals. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Day board game deals

One Night Ultimate Werewolf | $25 $18.74 on Amazon

One Night Ultimate Werewolf is like the ultimate game of wink murder; it's the same classic idea with added monsters that are picking off hapless villagers one by one. Players only have five minutes to find the werewolf, so they've got to work quickly - and try to figure out who's misdirecting them.

View Deal

Pandemic | $45 $25.50 at Amazon

We never thought we'd be living through a pandemic, so being able to kick its butt in board game form is actually pretty therapeutic. It's a fantastic co-op experience that requires great teamwork, and it's endlessly replayable. Check out our Pandemic board game write-up for more info.

View Deal

Disney Villainous | $40 $26.24 at Amazon

If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows you to take control of classic Disney baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true. Thanks to amazing production values, it's also stunning to look at. If you want to see more, don't forget to check in with our Disney Villainous review.

View Deal

Betrayal at House on the Hill | $50 $21.11 on Amazon

There isn't a better game for Halloween time than Betrayal at House on the Hill. It's a superb horror board game that's different every time you play thanks to dozens of randomly-selected scenarios, and you never know who - or what - will be coming after you next. Highly recommended.

View Deal

Ticket to Ride | $55 $31.50 at Amazon

Ticket to Ride is a stone-cold classic, and it's one of the more chilled-out games on this list. You're tasked with building a railway across America and completing certain routes, but you'll need to wrestle with each other for control of the most lucrative ones. It's good fun, and getting a discount like this is always welcome (and if you want to try something different, the European version is $24.99 instead of $55).

View Deal

Gloomhaven | $140 $100.88 at Amazon

If you want the ultimate RPG board game, it's Gloomhaven. This is a fantastically immersive experience with long-term consequences from one session to another, secret components, and more. It's been topping best-of lists for years, and for good reason.

View Deal

King of Tokyo | $43 $31.43 on Amazon

This awesome dice-based board game is based on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong, and it's a tongue-in-cheek bit of fun as a result. It's also surprisingly easy to get into. That makes it a good fit for most ages, and it's also great for two players or more.

View Deal

Fallout | $60 $42.99 on Amazon

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Perfect for Fallout fans.

View Deal

Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth | $100 $71.39 on Amazon

You can head to Middle-Earth for your own adventure in this expansive board game. It allows you to quest through the world of Lord of the Rings with some of its most beloved characters in a co-op journey with detailed miniatures, fighting off orcs and seeing what the companion app has in store for you next.

View Deal

Twilight Imperium | $120 $114.11 on Amazon

Alright, so it's not a massive saving. But the Twilight Imperium game has always been pretty expensive, so any money off we can get is worthy of note. This one is an epic strategy game that allows you to create your own intergalactic space opera, and it's a beloved classic.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day card game deals

Boss Monster | $25 $10 on Amazon

Besides being a nostalgia trip for fans of old RPG video games, this card game is fantastic in terms of its core idea; you're in charge of a classic side-scrolling dungeon and must lure adventurers to their doom with treasure. It's quick, easy to get your head around, and full of fun nods to the roleplaying games of days gone by. A must-have at that price.

View Deal

Gloom | $25 $19.85 at Amazon

Ah, Gloom - the wonderfully miserable and hilariously bleak card game where you must make your family as unhappy as possible. It's basically like stepping inside a Tim Burton movie, and it's a delight. It's also a great pallet cleanser from some of the more traditional games on this list.

View Deal

Exploding Kittens | $20 $12.99 on Amazon

This delightfully wacky game is easy to pick up and a real laugh as well. A "highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette," Exploding Kittens is a must-have for parties and get-togethers. Because it's short and sweet, it's also the perfect warm-up game before something more tactical. Meanwhile, the Party Pack is also on offer for $19.49 instead of $30.

View Deal

Arkham Horror: The Card Game | $45 $39.64 on Amazon

Arkham Horror is a classic, and this card game adaptation makes it more accessible than ever. You're tasked with stopping an invasion of Lovecraftian horrors from pouring into our world, and it's got just the right atmosphere for a Halloween games night.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons deals

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.64 at Amazon

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.View Deal

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden | $50 $29.97 at Amazon

The latest D&D campaign has just seen a massive price drop thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tumbling in cost by an eye-catching 40%. It allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure. Considering the fact that it's only a month old, that reduction is a bargain.View Deal

Mythic Odysseys of Theros | $50 $29.97 at Amazon

As one of the more recent D&D books, seeing Mythic Odysseys of Theros receive a hefty 40% discount as well as the buy two, get one free offer isn't an opportunity to miss. It's a fantastic tome stuffed with cool lore and adventure ideas, so we'd definitely recommend checking it out.View Deal

Descent into Avernus | $50 $29.99 at Amazon

Intrigued by the new Baldur's Gate video game? This official D&D campaign book takes you to the titular city for 40% less than normal. Considering all the cool plotlines and additions inside, that's a steal. Then once you get to Avernus, it's basically fantasy Mad Max. What's not to like?View Deal

Want more recommendations? Don't forget to check in with the best tabletop RPGs and how to play D&D online. You can also capitalize on a $15 reduction for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything pre-orders if you act now.

Naturally, Amazon Prime Day board game deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of other tech at massively reduced prices, including Amazon Prime Day laptop deals and Amazon Prime Day TV deals.