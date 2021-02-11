Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live now - here are 10 can't-miss deals

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live, bringing discounts to a dizzying spread of games and a bunch of new decorations for your profile.

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale kicked off today and is set to run through Monday at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT. Hundreds of games will be available for significant discounts throughout the sale (read on for some of our recommendations), and if you're into decorating your Steam Chat or community pages you can also invest in some new Item Bundles from the Points Shop - packing in every animated avatar, frame, background, and emoticon that you can unlock during the festival.

You can pick the bundles up for Steam Points, which you can earn from buying games or by receiving awards on your Steam community content. Speaking of buying games, here are 10 strong selections to start with if you're feeling a little overwhelmed by all the options.