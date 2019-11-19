Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just made a Mongolian rock band canon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic take on Star Wars games that will certainly leave its mark on future titles set in the universe. But the game has also made a fairly large, virtually unnoticed change to the Star Wars canon, and it has to do with a Mongolian rock band. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order spoilers to follow.

In the beginning of the game, Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis is hard at work as a member of the Scrapper Guild on Bracca. The first shot swoops around Bracca before settling in on Cal hard at work, and it features music that incorporates drums and chanting - it already seems different from the typical John Williams Star Wars score. Then we see that Cal is listening to the same song on some type of Star Wars iPod, implying it's music from a band that exists in-universe. Check it out below.

We hear the song again later in the game, when Cal inadvertently becomes a participant in a fighting arena. The music swells as Cal approaches the center of the pit, and he comments offhandedly that he "recognizes this band." Well, it looks like that's not all the universe is recognizing, because that music is not a Star Wars original.

As Redditors observed , the song is called "Black Thunder" and it's by Mongolian rock band The HU. The HU blends traditional Mongolian throat singing and heavy metal, which is probably the most badass thing I've ever heard. The fact that their music is featured in a Star Wars video game is huge - aside from the Star Wars Holiday Special, I can't think of any real-world music that's ever existed in the universe. And since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is confirmed Star Wars canon, that means that this Mongolian rock band is also canon.

It's a pretty cool and unexpected thing to come out of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but when a band makes a song that sounds like you'd hear it in a seedy cantina, you'd be remiss not to add it into this rich universe.

