Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has gone gold almost a month ahead of its release date

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order has gone gold, Respawn announced today on its official Twitter account. The game launches on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on November 15, but it's officially good to go as of October 18.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order shows us the aftermath of Order 66, which resulted in a mass execution of members of the Jedi Order. Padawan Cal Kestis is one of the few survivors of Order 66 who has spent years hiding his abilities, until an accident causes him to use them to save a friend. An Imperial droid witnesses this, sending a Darth Vader trainee called the Second Sister to wipe him and the rest of the Jedi out of existence.

It's been quite a while since Star Wars fans have gotten their hands on a big-budget campaign experience set in the universe we all know and love, so to say that this game is highly anticipated would be a massive understatement. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was recently made available to reviewers and industry professionals, which only furthered the hype train's journey. We called it a Game of the Year contender in our preview , and likened its XP recovery system to Bloodborne 's. Others have noted that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is no walk in the park (there have been several Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice comparisons, because of course there have been), and hinted that it might just be a worthy successor to Jedi Knight.

To offer an even better experience for gamers, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will have two enhanced modes for Xbox One and PS4 Pro: "performance mode" and "quality mode." Read more about those modes here .