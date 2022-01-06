Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 reveal reportedly coming before June

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is reportedly preparing for a pre-E3 reveal this year.

That's according to reporter Jeff Grubb, who discussed the unannounced sequel in a recent Giant Bomb stream (paywalled, but later sourced by Twitter sleuth Nibel ). Grubb claims that publisher EA and/or developer Respawn will share or show the game "in a significant way" before E3 kicks off in June, so we may see an official reveal this spring or summer – with the possibility of a late-2022 launch, Grubb added, but that seems especially unlikely.

In a way, this news comes as no surprise given how frequently Jedi: Fallen Order is brought up. As early as November 2019, Respawn's brand strategy director Charlie Houser told us that the studio is interested in continuing the game's story, though that wish would be tied to "how everyone's feeling about it." Encouragingly, EA itself seems to be feeling pretty good about it: in May 2020, it called Jedi: Fallen Order "an entirely new franchise" in an earnings call which also highlighted the game's runaway success.

More recently, EA confirmed in August 2021 that it will "continue to invest" in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as a franchise. Interestingly, this came on the heels of a hiring push from Respawn, which we know is working on a "new single-player adventure." That said, this mystery project was in its "early stages" as of June 2021, so it may or may not be Jedi: Fallen Order 2 assuming the sequel is indeed approaching reveal season.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has felt like a shoo-in for over two years now, but its purported reveal remains unofficial, so we'll have to wait and see for now.