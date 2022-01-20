Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date leaked for April

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date appears to have leaked online as April 5, 2022.

The release date was allegedly revealed by UK-based retailer Game earlier today, via the company's official Twitter account. In the replies to the subreddit post just below, you can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet where the store appears to reveal that the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is just a few months away.

This does make it seem pretty convincing that the release date of the Lego game is right around the corner. Given that the official Game Twitter account had the announcement of the release date prepared to go, perhaps we can expect an announcement from publisher Warner Bros within the next day or so.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has actually been in gestation for a fair while now. After being originally unveiled all the way back in 2019 with an October 2020 release date attached, WB subsequently delayed the game after much rumor to launch the following year in 2021. After that, The Skywalker Saga was pushed out of 2021, with a release window of Spring 2022 revealed in mid-2021.

Given that previous announcement of the Spring 2022 release window, the anticipated release date of April 5 shouldn't come as a huge surprise. If you're unfamiliar with the new Lego game from WB, it's combining all nine mainline Star Wars films into one neat package, bundling together well over 200 total characters to unlock and play as.

There's even a massive combat upgrade for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when it launches later this year.