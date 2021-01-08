Star Trek Discovery season 3 finale includes a tribute to creator Gene Roddenberry

The Star Trek: Discovery season 3 finale may have seen several characters head on their own paths in emotionally charged scenes, but it’s the show’s pre-credits sequence that’s sure to get Star Trek fans of all ages even more teary-eyed.

During the show’s closing moments, a quote from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, who died in 1991, is shown on the screen, alongside a burst of the original series’ iconic score.

In case you missed it, it reads: “In a very real sense, we are all aliens on a strange planet. We spend most of our lives trying to reach out and communicate. If during our lifetime we could reach out and really communicate with just two people, we are indeed very fortunate.”

Not only does that touch on the major theme of connecting and belonging that pulsed throughout the season, it’s also a touching reminder that – in unprecented times – just a single person can make all the difference. Roddenberry’s words, much like his seminal work, continues to resonate today.

Elsewhere on Discovery (and spoilers for the finale if you haven’t seen it), Michael Burnham was officially made captain of the USS Discovery following Saru’s departure back to his homeworld.

Star Trek Discovery season 4 is currently filming and is set to feature the return of both Sonequa Martin-Green as well as Doug Jones – who is seemingly going to return as Saru, despite no longer being counted among the Discovery’s crew.

Until then, get your fix of adventures across time and space with the best sci-fi movies ever made.