Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes most viewed trailer debut of all time

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the most watched and talked about trailer debut of all time.

On Twitter, the film's official account announced that the trailer had broken "the 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer ever," with 355.5 million views and 4.5 million conversations.

YOU made this magic happen. #SpiderManNoWayHome broke the 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer ever!

Spider-Man 3's trailer takes the crown from none other than Avengers: Endgame, which netted 289 million views in its first 24 hours. That means No Way Home has broken the record by just under a million views. As for social media mentions, the trailer had 2.91 million mentions in the US, and 1.56 million mentions internationally, in its first 24 hours. (H/T Deadline)

It's no surprise that the No Way Home trailer has generated this amount of buzz, despite leaking shortly before its official release. Rumors of multiversal crossovers have long surrounded the Marvel threequel, and the trailer finally saw a lot of the speculation prove true.

When Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to undo Mysterio's reveal of the web-slinger's secret identity in Far From Home, the spell goes wrong, and cracks open the multiverse. Cue an appearance from Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, back from Spider-Man 2, as well as teases for Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. We might even have had a glimpse at Charlie Cox's Daredevil, too.

Still, one of the biggest rumors surrounding No Way Home is the reported return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – and both actors were absent from the trailer. If the speculation proves true, and both Spideys really are back, we might not see them until the film finally releases this December 17.

Still, one of the biggest rumors surrounding No Way Home is the reported return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – and both actors were absent from the trailer. If the speculation proves true, and both Spideys really are back, we might not see them until the film finally releases this December 17.