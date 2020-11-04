Spider-Man: Miles Morales spoilers could be appearing online, warns Insomniac

With barely a week to go until Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches worldwide, an Insomniac developer has cautioned players against spoilers appearing online.

The warning comes from Insomniac community manager James Stevenson just yesterday. Stevenson warns that since copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales are soon going to be available around the world on PS4 and PS5, players should be extra vigilant when online about seeing story and suit spoilers for the game.

We're at that time when copies of the game start getting out into people's hands from all sorts of sources. So if you care about spoilers, whether they be for the story or suits we haven't shown, be careful.November 3, 2020

In a reply to the tweet from Stevenson, a user mentions that they've actually already been spoiled on Miles Morales via Reddit. In a reply to another user, Stevenson explains that although the global launch date for Miles Morales is November 12, there's always the chance the game finds it way into the hands of players a little early, due to the fact that copies of the game are being moved between warehouses and stores.

Big, blockbuster releases like Spider-Man: Miles Morales are no stranger to story leaks. Earlier this year, nearly the entire plot of The Last of Us Part 2 leaked online with well over a month to go until launch. As someone who was very much looking forward to Naughty Dog's sequel, being active on Twitter and Reddit during that period was pretty tough.

The leaks have actually already begun for Insomniac's game. Just yesterday, a video surfaced online showing the main menu of the game, and back in late October, the theme music for the game's home screen found its way onto YouTube. Even before this in September, a Spider-Verse-inspired suit leaked online, before being confirmed by Insomniac in late October.

