Spider-Man: Miles Morales pays homage to an iconic gif

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is officially here along with the PS5 , and the team at Insomniac is wasting no time making sure their newest title is memorable.

The development team took to Twitter to advertise the game in a way that only they can, making a tribute to an iconic gif of basketball great Shaquille O'Neal and an adorable kitty cat.

The original gif featured Shaq and a cat mirroring each other with a distinct shimmy move, and the Insomniac version of the gif instead features a distinctly excited-looking Miles and Miles' in-game feline friend in his Spider-Man Miles Morales Spider-Cat suit, of course, wearing the iconic Spider-Man mask. The post did quite well with fans, racking up nearly 80,000 likes as of this writing.

TFW You realize you will be playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 or PS4 tomorrow! #MilesMoralesPS5 #MilesMoralesPS4 pic.twitter.com/jQObqxFUqNNovember 11, 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an Insomniac title that's set to tell the story of New York City's own web slinger as he takes up the mantle from Peter Parker and devotes himself to looking after the people of the city as the iconic Marvels superhero. The majority of the game takes place in Harlem, with the rich culture of the city heavily influencing Insomniac's direction with the title.

Fans can look forward to picking up their copy of the game now, along with their very own PS5 to play the title on. We can only imagine they'll be as excited as Miles and the cat clearly are.

Prepare for the PS5's release by finding out all the latest info on PS5 deals.