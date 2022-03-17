Spider-Man celebrates 60 years by returning to the Spider-Verse in comics

The Spider-Verse is going to 'Infinity' with a new Spider-Verse Unlimited Marvel Infinity Comics digital first title

Spider-Verse Unlimited promotional art
The Spider-Verse is the nickname given to the web (pun fully intended) of Spider-Man Variants and related heroes that populate their own special corner of Marvel's Multiverse, and now the Spider-Verse is going to 'Infinity' - as in the Marvel Unlimited app's specially formatted digital-first 'Infinity Comics', with a new Infinity Comics series titled Spider-Verse Unlimited.

Tying into Spider-Man's 60th anniversary this year, Spider-Verse Unlimited will run for six issues (which work just a bit differently in the digital reader style Infinity Comics format) and will bring in a variety of familiar Spider-Man Variants and spin-offs, many of whom fans will instantly recognize from the blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film.

Spider-Verse Unlimited will be written by Anthony Piper with art from Bruno Oliveira and Pete Pantazis, and just on the cover there's a group of Spider-heroes including, naturally, Peter Parker, as well as popular Multiverse Variants Spider-Man Noir, Peter Porker the Spectacular Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099 (seen in the trailer for the upcoming two-part animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), and of course Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, who is herself in the midst of a Spider-Verse: Gwen-Verse limited series featuring her own set of variants.

Spider-Man has become something of the flagship character for Marvel's Multiverse along with one of the most familiar characters to have a slew of Variants (the MCU-originating term for alternate versions of known heroes from other realities). 

The trend kicked off with 2014-15's Spider-Verse comic book event, which inspired the Into the Spider-Verse animated film, as well as the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home live-action film in which three versions of Spider-Man from different Multiverse worlds (represented by the actors of the three different Spider-Man movie franchises: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) teamed-up to take down villains from their respective realities.

Spider-Verse Unlimited #1 is now available on the Marvel Unlimited digital comics reading app.

Spider-Verse Unlimited is just one of many titles featuring Spidey and his amazing friends, which you can easily keep track of with our handy-dandy listing of all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

