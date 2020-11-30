Spider-Man 3 filming location throws Far From Home cliffhanger into question

Spider-Man 3 may not be going the way we expected. Production on the third instalment of the Tom Holland-fronted franchise started filming in Atlanta, Georgia last month, but a new update on a filming location comes as a bit of a surprise.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Marvel has been given special permission to film at two different locations – both of which previously doubled as Peter Parker’s school in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home . Ian Easterbrook, the film's location manager, reportedly described the school as a location that is "vital to the success of this next film".

After Far From Home’s cliffhanger, where we saw Peter Parker (Holland) on the run after being exposed not only as Spider-Man but also as responsible for the murder of villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), we weren’t expecting to see him in a trigonometry class again anytime soon. Could we instead be seeing some of his friends being held captive by villains? We'll have to wait and see.

The plot of the Spidey franchise’s third instalment remains under wraps, but we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch will be making an appearance as Doctor Strange. Plus, Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (which starred Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker). In a now-deleted Instagram post, Foxx also hinted at a multiverse scenario, with an image of three figures in Spider-Man suits.