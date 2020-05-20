Sony's starting a secret new Marvel movie and it could star Madame Web

Another new Marvel movie is coming from Sony Pictures and its starring character could be a first for the company.

Variety reports that director S.J. Clarkson has signed up to develop the project, which is set to be the first female-centric movie in Sony's growing catalog of films based on Marvel characters - now officially called the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC. According to Variety, the project is still extremely early in development and there is a "strong possibility" that it will be a Madame Web movie. If it's true, it likely means the previously rumored Madame Web movie has been rebooted.

In the comics, Madame Web appears as a blind, elderly woman in declining health who is a powerful clairvoyant. That would make her an atypical star for a superhero movie, since Web doesn't do your typical action-packed superpower stuff like punching bad guys. However, one of her best-known roles had her sending Peter Parker across the multiverse in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which could be ripe for setting up the Tom Holland Spider-Man cross-universe teases that Disney has put out there .

It could also be an all-new interpretation of Madame Web, or it could end up being about a different Marvel character altogether. The report stresses just how early and susceptible to change all these discussions are.

The one sure thing is that it's being led by S.J. Clarkson. While all of her credits up to this point are in television, she has previously directed episodes of both Jessica Jones and The Defenders, so she already has some established Marvel cred.

Venom 2 is set to hit theaters in 2021 due to a COVID-19 driven delay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as is Morbius . Hopefully by the time they hit the screen we'll have a better idea of Sony's secret new Marvel project.