Snowpiercer season 4 will be its last as TNT confirms cancelation

Post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer will not be returning to screens post season 4. TNT has confirmed the fate of the series as production begins on its now final season.

The dystopian show – based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie – follows the passengers of a perpetually moving train. This is carrying humanity’s last survivors after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The hit show is led by Daveed Diggs, as well as starring Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, and Roberto Urbina.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), a spokesperson for the network confirmed it has been canceled. "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT," they said. "Its talented writers, actors, and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

According to the report, the cast’s options were not picked up for another series, releasing them to book other work. Internationally, Snowpiercer airs on Netflix but the streamer has not announced any plans to continue it without TNT.

Season 4 is currently in production following an early renewal back in 2021. Marvel star Clark Gregg is joining the show’s final season alongside The Americans actor Michael Aronov. Helstrom’s Paul Zbyszewski is the new showrunner.

This is the second of TNT’s major live-action series set to be ending. Animal Kingdom, which was also based on a movie, is currently airing its sixth and final season. You can check out the other shows coming to an end this year with this round-up of every Netflix show that's been canceled in 2022.