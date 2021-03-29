Sky Rojo season 2 gets Netflix release date

Sky Rojo season 2 has a release date – the next installment of the Spanish crime drama will arrive on Netflix this summer.

"The wild, the crazy, the addictive Sky Rojo will be back for another season!" the streamer tweeted. "Oh and Season 2 premieres July 23!"

The action-packed series (whose title translates to "Red Sky" in English) follows three sex workers (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) on the run from their pimp (Asier Etxeandia) and his henchmen (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Aucquer).

The wild, the crazy, the addictive Sky Rojo will be back for another season! Oh and Season 2 premieres July 23! pic.twitter.com/WZTH48RSy9March 29, 2021 See more

“We wanted Sky Rojo to have the same frenetic action as always, but to use that 25-minute runtime to underline the dynamic nature of the plot: the getaway, the race for survival,” series creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato said in a statement when season 1 was released.

“The third act of a movie or an episode is where all the energy converges to produce the most vibrant explosion of all the conflicts that are being narrated. What we set out to do was to make a constant third act, to funnel our entire story through that frenzied energy.”

The duo’s previous Netflix project, Money Heist, has been hugely popular. It traces two long-prepared heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The crime drama already has four seasons on the streamer, and it was renewed for a fifth and final instalment in July 2020.