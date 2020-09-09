The Sims 4 Star Wars - how to get to Batuu in-game

The new Sims 4 Star Wars game pack lets you travel to the planet Batuu and help influence its political journey. You'll be able to choose to side with the First Order, the Resistance, or make your own way chasing credits with the Scoundrels. You can make your own droid, custom-build a lightsaber and get into battles throughout Batuu, and dance til you drop at Oga's Cantina. (And there are Sims 4 Star Wars cheats to speed things up as well.)

But how do you get to Batuu in the latest Sims 4 Star Wars add-on? It's actually pretty easy.

How to get to Batuu in the Sims 4 Star Wars game pack

(Image credit: EA)

When you boot up your game after downloading The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, you'll have to drop into one of the regular worlds after you exit Create-A-Sim - you won't be able to travel directly to Batuu from the start screen. But as soon as you enter the world, click on your Sim's phone in the bottom left corner of your HUD, navigate to the car icon, and click "Take a vacation." From there you'll get a vacation pop-up screen that looks a lot like the world screen at the start of the game. Just click on Batuu and you'll immediately travel there.

If you decide you want to play around with the new build options or turn your sim into a Twi-Lek and let them roam around Brindleton Bay causing drama, you'll eventually get a phone call from a neighbor in the world asking you if you've visited Batuu yet. If you answer the call you'll get an option to travel to the Sims 4 Star Wars world.

It's worth noting that you do not have to pay Simoleons during this vacation, nor do you technically ever have to leave this vacation world. So, you can stay in the Sims 4 Star Wars universe for as long as your heart desires. If Batuu is for you, you never have to go anywhere else.