Sean Bean and more to star in live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie from The Witcher executive producer

Sean Bean, Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, and more have been cast in a live-action adaptation of the Knights of the Zodiac anime, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Based on the manga and anime by Masami Kurumada, the movie will star Mackenyu as Seiya, the franchise's hero, while Bean plays a mentor figure named Alman Kiddo who recruits Seiya into the Knights order. Seiya is a street orphan who embarks on a journey to conquer the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus after a mystical energy awakens in him. He must also choose a side in the battle for the fate of Sienna (Iseman), a young girl who struggles to control her godly powers. Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos also star.

The Witcher executive producer Tomasz Baginski is directing, while 10 Cloverfield Lane screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken wrote the script. Andy Cheng, who was the fight coordinator for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , is also on board as the movie's stunt and fight coordinator.

As for Mackenyu, he previously starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising , while Bean is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings. Iseman played Bethany in the Jumanji movies, as well as appearing in horror flick Annabelle Comes Home . Janssen played Jean Grey (AKA Phoenix) in the X-Men movies, while Stahl recently appeared in Fear the Walking Dead. Tinoco currently has a role in the Netflix series On My Block and Dacascos is known for his roles in action movies like John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum .