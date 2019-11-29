Save up to £60 on a 1, 2, or 5TB Seagate portable hard drive in this Black Friday deal - EXPIRES MIDNIGHT!

If you're looking for some extra storage there's a range of Seagate portable hard drives you can grab with savings from £20 to £60 off. It's a timed deal though, set to expire at midnight tonight (November 29) so don't take too long to decide.

Here are the deals to pick from. The 1TB version is probably enough for most people, but that £58.08 off the 5TB drive is an amazing deal that will probably sort out all your storage problems for years to come.

Whatever size you're after, those are great deals for USB 3.0 plug in and play storage expansions. Just drag and drop your files, or use it to expand your PS4 or Xbox (carefull with the Xbox though, it formats things in a way you can never un-Xbox).

Just pick a size and grab those savings

If neither of those take your fancy then we've got the the best some of the best hard drive for PS4 options, or a run down of the best Xbox One external hard drive choices. Don't forget we've also got our Black Friday game deals covering just about anything you could be interested in.

