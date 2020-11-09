Save up to $500 on a 4K Vizio OLED TV with a 120Hz display

Here's a Black Friday TV deal weeks before the actual Black Friday gaming deals even start - and one that you'll want to jump on quickly. There are two Vizio 4K OLED TVs on sale at Best Buy for a staggeringly low price.

It's worth point out that you'll have to you have to sign in, or sign up, to a (free) My Best Buy account to first see the price, and then to proceed. It's a no-fuss account to make and have so it's no barrier.

The only difference between the two is the screen size. There's the new Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $899 that usually retails for $1,299. Once you've signed in or created your My Best Buy account you'll see that this TV is $400 off and that its slightly larger brother - the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV - is on sale for $1,499 instead of its usual $1,999. That's $500 worth of savings, guys, and a big deal - literally - for a 4K OLED TV this side of actual Black Friday.

OLED TVs are notoriously expensive, and with the era of the next-gen console upon us, you'll want the best display to make the most out of PS5 and Xbox Series X and the new graphics they boast. With a 120Hz display, you'll be enjoying buttery-smooth visual fidelity that'll only improve your next-gen gaming experience. Plus, these bad boys are powered by Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, designed specifically to make your gameplay look and feel even better.

Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV | $1,299 $899 at Best Buy

Get Vizio's first OLED TV with a 4K 120Hz display for a staggeringly low price. Normally $1,299, you can get this gorgeous TV for just $899. This is a rare deal, and one that will make your media setup all the more impressive - it's powered by a ProGaming Engine.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV | $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Get the same quality as the TV above, but bigger - 10 inches bigger, to be precise. It's rare to see an OLED TV of this size go this cheap, and saving $500 on one is a massive deal that won't last long.View Deal

