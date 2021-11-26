Save $850 on this Alienware 38" curved screen in this Black Friday gaming monitor deal

If you’re hunting Black Friday gaming monitor deals , this Alienware 38” Curved Gaming Monitor boasts a super $850 discount at Dell, bringing its price down to $1,099.99 from $1,949.99.

This is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen for the Alienware 38” Curved Gaming Monitor so far, and if you’ve already splashed out for one of the best gaming PCs or have picked up something among the best Black Friday gaming PC deals , then this 21:9 ratio screen could really boost your gaming set-up.

Equipped with Anti-Glare with 3H hardness, as well as a native resolution of 3840 x 1600 @ 144 Hz, Alienware 38” Curved Gaming Monitor is among the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals.

That said, if you’re unsure, you should absolutely check out our round-up of the best Black Friday 4K gaming monitor deals . You might even consider these Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals .

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor - AW3821DW | $1,949.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

