Save $600 on a Sony 4K LED TV that's one of our favorites for next-gen gaming

If you've upgraded your console, you might just owe it yourself to upgrade your TV too. Right now you can get a fantastic deal on one of our top picks on our guide to the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series , complete with free delivery for Amazon Prime members. Amazon is currently offering up to $600 off the Sony X900H line if you opt for the awe-inspiring 85-inch model, while you'll also pick up tidy savings if you opt for the 75-inch or 55-inch options.

We gave the next-gen nod to the Sony X900H series for its fantastic image processor and two high-speed HDMI inputs, as well as the fact that it delivers a great 4K/HDR picture with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. That refresh rate will let you take advantage of the highest frame rates offered by PS5 and Xbox Series X - do note that full support for 120Hz is enabled via a firmware update to the TV, so make sure you hook it up to the internet and get your updates sorted ASAP.

Granted, you won't only be playing the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games on your beautiful new TV. Don't worry, it also excels for general movie and TV viewing. It's especially good at upscaling non-HDR and HD content, so you can enjoy that beautiful image quality no matter what you're watching.

Sony X900H 55 Inch 4K LED TV: $999.99 $948 at Amazon (save $51.99)

If you want a great TV to pair with your next gen console but you don't want to totally dominate whatever room you play in, this is a great choice. Spend that $52 you save on picking up a new game for your shiny new system!

View Deal

Sony X900H 75 Inch 4K LED TV: $1999.99 $1,598 at Amazon (save $401.99)

Then again, if you want to go big, you really can't go wrong with a beautiful image on a 75-inch screen. The savings are almost as big as the TV at $400 off the sticker price, and don't forget the free delivery!

View Deal

Sony X900H 85 Inch 4K LED TV: $2599.99 $1998 at Amazon (save $601.99)

Or if big isn't big enough, you could go absolutely massive and give your 4K games all the real estate they deserve with an 85-inch screen. The savings really are as big as the screen this time, knocking a massive $600 off the sticker price.

View Deal

Meanwhile, if you're looking at this from the other way around with a great TV and no new console to play on it, make sure you check out our guides on how to buy a PS5 or buy an Xbox Series X .

We're keeping an eye out for even more Black Friday TV deals all weekend long (and beyond), so don't lose hope if you're still on the hunt!