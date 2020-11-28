Save $160 on convertible standing desks and upgrade your home office

While you're hunting for Cyber Monday gaming PC deals , don't forget that it's all gotta sit somewhere. You've gotta sit somewhere too, or stand - and this deal on height-adjustable standing desks from Office Depot will give you the choice at a big, $160 discount off their standard price. You get to take your pick of three different colors to fit your home office decor, all with roomy 30 by 60-inch desk space that will comfortably fit your setup.

No matter which color you pick, each desk comes with a pneumatic lift assist system that will let you smoothly adjust it from a minimum of 30 inches off the ground to a maximum of 43. That means you can keep the desk at a comfortable standing height for you, then drop it back down and keep working (or playing) when you need a sitting break. The scratch-resistant workspace and powder-coated steel legs make for a minimalist and sturdy look as well.

The ergonomic research is still mixed on the health benefits of using a standing desk, but there's no denying that it's extremely nice to be able to mix up your posture and point of view when you're a few hours deep into whatever you're working on. If you have an Office Depot in your area, you may even be able to pick it up in person and not need to wait on shipping.

Realspace Magellan adjustable standing desk in espresso: $399.99 $239.99 at Office Depot (save $160)

Get the benefits of both a standing desk and a seated desk with this pneumatically adjustable model. Taking $160 off the price on the espresso model is a big saving on an important part of your setup.

Realspace Magellan adjustable standing desk in gray: $399.99 $239.99 at Office Depot (save $160)

Move your desk space from as low as 30 inches to as high as 43 inches up with the pneumatic adjustable desk. Gray goes with just about everything, and you can save $160 with this handy discount.



Realspace Magellan adjustable standing desk in classic cherry: $399.99 $239.99 at Office Depot (save $160)

If you'd prefer a bit of color in your adjustable desk, the classic cherry color option is ripe for the picking. You can save $160 with this special deal at Office Max.

