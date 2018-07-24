Save 50% on great games and accessories with this NewEgg sale today

Right now NewEgg has a massive sale on, and you can save half price on selected games and accessories. This is't your usual bargain bin fare either, you can grab a deal on Far Cry 5, The Witcher 3, Destiny 2, Overwatch and more. The catch? You'll need to use a promo code and get there before midnight PT tonight. What are you waiting for?

Use this link and enter promo code EMCPWRS36 at checkout. The discount applies to all eligible items in your cart, but you can only use it for one transaction.

There's a huge selection of games and peripherals in all different platform flavors and genres, so we've made it easier by picking out some of the very best deals for you below. Don't take too long browsing the virtual shelves though, games will sell out and the deal with end at midnight Pacific Time.

Games

Destiny 2 (Xbox One) is just $30 with the promo code EMCPWRS36

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One) is also $30

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (PlayStation VR) is $30

Assassin's Creed: Origins (PlayStation 4) is $30

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Premium Edition (PlayStation 4) for $30

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PC) for just $20

The Evil Within 2 (PC) for $20

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (PC) for a ridiculous $10

Okami (Xbox One) for $10

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Xbox One) for $5

Hardware

Save $450 on the Thrustmaster T-GT for PlayStation 4 with the promo code EMCPWRS36

The Mad Catz SFV Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition S+ for PlayStation is $100

Plantronics Rig Flex LX SE Gaming Headset for Xbox One is just $30

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.