San Diego Comic-Con 2020 details revealed: over 300 panels announced for digital @ Home event

San Diego Comic-Con is doing things a little differently this year. Titled “Comic-Con @ Home,” you’ll have a front-row seat to some of the biggest names in comics and entertainment without having to deal with the crowds clambering towards Hall H – and the first panel details for the late July event have now been revealed.

Taking place between July 23 and July 26, the virtual SDCC will feature 300-400 panels according to The Wrap.

Among the official big-name panels so far are *deep breath*: Archer, Bob's Burgers, Bill & Ted, a Constantine reunion with Keanu Reeves, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, new Marvel TV show Helstrom, The Simpsons, Solar Opposites, What We Do in the Shadows, and a conversation with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Expect the likes of Marvel Studios and Netflix's The Witcher to also feature.

While there may be “live elements to some programming,” it’s expected that all panels will be “filmed ahead of time by studios and networks and submitted in advance.”

In essence, that removes one of the most appealing things about Comic-Con: the fans. With no Q&As, no reactions, and no instantly-iconic sharp intakes of breath and loud cheers – think Natalie Portman taking the stage with Mjolnir in a Thor: Love and Thunder announcement or Zack Snyder announcing Batman v Superman – the experience will be a little diluted.

What won’t be diluted, however, is the sheer quantity on show. While not panel has been announced as of writing – though expect some news shortly – it’s comforting to know that, should you have your pass, you’ll be able to waltz into any of the hundreds of panels on offer. No fuss, no hassle, and certainly no sweat. Perfect.

The virtual con season will also roll into late summer with DC’s FanDome event in August promising a presence from the Justice League Snyder Cut, to Wonder Woman 1984, and even James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting few weeks for comic book, comic book movie, and entertainment fans alike – all from the comfort of your own home.